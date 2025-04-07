Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are around 17,500 new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK every year.

Skin cancer melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

These are the five warning signs and symptoms of skin cancer according a skin expert.

Spring is finally here and whilst is brings brighter nights and warmer days, it also carries the risk of stronger sunshine.

Staying safe in the sun can protect you from the dangers of skin cancer. There are around 17,500 new cases of melanoma skin cancer in the UK every year, with skin cancer being the fifth most common form of cancer according to Cancer UK.

It is important to keep an eye on your moles in case of any changes that could indicate skin cancer. While most moles are harmless, changes, such as size or shape, could be a sign of melanoma.

With comedian Katherine Ryan revealing her skin cancer diagnosis, the UK's go-to mole expert, Dr Ross Perry of skin clinic chain Cosmedics, highlights the five warning signs of melanoma.

What are the signs of skin cancer?

Asymmetry

You should get your mole checked if you have noticed it has changed shape. Dr Perry advises to look out for moles which are “a bit lop-sided," or if your moles “are different shapes and/or sizes from left to right."

Borders

When inspecting your moles, don't forget to also look at the borders. Dr Perry says: "If they are uneven, scalloped or notched rather than smooth, then this might indicate an early melanoma.”

Colour

Another warning sign of melanoma is a change in the colour of your moles. Dr Perry states: "Moles should be a fairly uniform block of colour. Any variation within a single mole is another warning sign - those colours can include brown, tan, black, red or blue."

Diameter

If you notice that you have a mole that is larger than normal, you should have it looked at by a doctor. Dr Perry explains: "If the mole is larger than the size of a pencil eraser, then it is cause for concern. However, early melanomas might start out smaller than a quarter of an inch, so don't discount any that are suspicious yet small."

Evolving

Evolving moles should not change significantly in appearance, and if they do, it could be a sign of skin cancer.

Dr Perry warns: "Any moles which seem to be changing in size, shape, colour or height are deemed risky. Also, watch out for itchiness, discharge, bleeding or crustiness." Pointing out that moles should not bleed unless they've been caught on something.

What are the main causes of skin cancer?

The main cause of skin cancer, both melanoma and non-melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds. Staying safe and protecting yourself from the sun is the most important way to prevent skin cancer.

You should take extra care in the sun if you have pale, white or light brown skin, have freckles or red or fair hair, tend to burn rather than tan, have many moles, have skin problems related to a medical condition, are only exposed to intense sun occasionally, are in a warm country with intense sunshine or have a family history of skin cancer.

You should always be suspicious of a new mole, growing moles, the darkest ones on your body and irregular shapes or borders. Remember the golden rule of "if in doubt, check it out", and seek advice from your GP if you have any concerns.

You can find out more about how to keep yourself safe from the sun and protect yourself from developing skin cancer at NHS.UK.