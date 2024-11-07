The Prince of Wales Hospice is proudly celebrating its 35th anniversary and is taking the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported it throughout its journey.

The hospice only receives around 35 per cent of its funding from the NHS, so it is reliant on the fantastic support of the local community to raise the funds to keep its services running.

The hospice first opened its doors to patients in November 1989 to provide hospice care for people in the Five Towns.

This followed many years of hard work from members of the community to enable the hospice to be built, with the planning started by a local Rotary club in 1981.

Support groups were set up across the district to raise funds for the appeal, and one initiative asked members of the community to buy bricks for 25p each.

The appeal was greatly boosted in 1986 by the support of King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales.

In 1989, it was able to open one day a week, whereas now it provides 24-hour care for its patients.

It has 14 in-patient bedrooms and directly supports over 2,000 local people each year.

Hospice trustee Ann Gleed greets the former Prince of Wales.

Ann Gleed MBE, one of the longest-standing volunteers at the hospice, started as a fundraising volunteer in 1984.

Now a trustee, she said: “It was a dream come true that we could raise money to build this hospice.”

“People got behind the hospice from day one.

"I remember when the mines and the chemical works closed down, people struggled financially, but they still gave us the last pound in the pocket.

The former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, visiting the hospice and its support group in 1986.

“It’s been a wonderful and blessed place for people with life-limiting illnesses where they can spend their most difficult time surrounded by love, dignity and the best clinical care they can get.

"This hospice has been here for 35 years, and I believe it will stand here for another 35 years, thanks to the local community.”

Ann, who has been the hospice’s lead to the Royal Family, quoted King Charles III, who is the Royal Patron of the Hospice.

He said at one of his visits: “This hospice is a monument to the people of the Five Towns communities. It has been a labour of love and will continue to be a labour of love for a long time to come.”