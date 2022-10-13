‘Use it or lose it’: King Street NHS walk-in centre faces closure due drop in patient numbers

Mr Lightwood pledged to save the city centre NHS service during his parliamentary by-election campaign in June this year.

The MP says the future of the centre could be in jeopardy following recent talks with health chiefs, who suggested that the number of patients accessing services at King Street had fallen in the months following the pandemic.

Mr Lightwood said: “Since the centre opened in 2009, it has been a lifeline for some of my most vulnerable constituents here in Wakefield.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Shadow Wes Streeting, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, pictured in May this year at the launch of the campaign to save King Street NHS walk-in centre.

“However, with its future in doubt, we need to demonstrate just how much this essential service is needed and valued by local people.”

“The message is simple: Wakefield must use it or lose it.

“With A&E services at Pinderfields continuing to be under severe pressure, and GP appointments so difficult to secure, I would urge those who need non-urgent medical assistance, who are not able to seek the support of their GP, to use King Street walk-in centre or NHS 111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is currently under review and a decision over its future looks set to be announced in March next year.

One of the options being considered is the relocation of the King Street centre to another part of the district.

More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition to save the centre.

Mr Lightwood has previously warned that its closure could lead to a ‘healthcare blackhole’ in the city centre.A spokesperson for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (Wakefield District) said: “Capacity and demand is currently being reviewed across our urgent care provision to make sure we are offering the services that meet the needs of local people and make best use of workforce and public funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now working to develop and enhance this service with an aim to ensure that any change to the service is in line with the latest national NHS guidance and the views expressed in public feedback received through our engagement work.