The walk-in centre on King Street, in the city centre, is currently under review and a decision over its future looks set to be announced in March next year.

More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition to save the centre.

Mr Lightwood has warned that its closure could lead to a ‘healthcare blackhole’ in the city centre.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Shadow Wes Streeting, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, pictured in May this year at the launch of the campaign to save King Street NHS walk-in centre.

Papers presented to members of Wakefield Council’s Adult Services, Public Health and the NHS Committee confirm that urgent care services are being reviewed.

One of the options being considered is the relocation of the King Street centre to another part of the district.

The MP said: “I made protecting our NHS services front and centre of my by-election campaign, including fighting to save the King Street walk-in centre.

“I am very concerned that despite assurances, the NHS in Wakefield are considering closing and relocating the King Street service.

“We’ve already seen the GP service at King Street close and now the walk-in service is under threat, despite providing a vital lifeline for residents, including those struggling to access GP appointments.”

In June this year, NHS bosses issued a public statement announcing that the centre would not be closing in September 2022.

It said the NHS was working to develop and enhance the service following a three-month engagement period, from November 2021 to January 2022, with patients and members of the public.

Mr Lightwood said he questioned the quality of engagement which was undertaken when regular “walk-ins” were not possible due to the ongoing pandemic.

He said the general use of the building at the time and the reach of the engagement was severely limited.

He added: “Some of our poorest communities rely on the walk-in centre, many of which would struggle to travel outside of the city centre.

“The closure of King Street would leave a healthcare black hole in the heart of our city.

“It is important that healthcare bosses know how much we value and depend on the walk-in service in the city centre.”

The King Street walk-in centre remains open for business.

A statement from NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (Wakefield District) said: “Capacity and demand is currently being reviewed across our urgent care provision to make sure we are offering the services that meet the needs of local people and make best use of workforce and public funds.

“We are now working to develop and enhance this service with an aim to ensure that any change to the service is in line with the latest national NHS guidance and the views expressed in public feedback.