Where to get the health help you need in Wakefield this May bank holiday

With two upcoming bank holidays it’s important that you are prepared and know how to get help if needed during this time.

Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership is also reminding people to double check they have enough medication to last through the holidays and to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

May Day bank holiday falls on Monday, May 6 and spring bank holiday falls on Monday, May 27.

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

Over these busy bank holiday periods, people are asked to think ahead and to choose the right service for their healthcare needs.

For people who have repeat prescriptions, electronic repeat dispensing (known as eRD) gives them the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times.

Guidance on how to order a repeat prescription is also available on the NHS website, or you can use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions.

GP practices will be closed on the bank holidays, but you can get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems when your own GP practice is closed through the

GP Care Wakefield service which is available between 9am and 3pm on bank holidays. All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number and you will get through to the right service.

This service is also available to patients in Wakefield District between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays; 9am and 5pm on Saturdays; and 9am and 1pm on Sundays.

If you or someone close to you needs medical help during the bank holiday, please get advice about the most appropriate treatment option by using 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or calling 111 if you don’t have access to the internet.

You should only call 999 for an ambulance in an emergency, when it is life-threatening or very serious.

Parents and carers of young children can also find health advice on the West Yorkshire Healthier Together website.

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the bank holiday. Visit togetherwe-can.com/mental-health for details of local services. For urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24 hour helpline in Wakefield District on 0800 183 0558.

People may also consider having at home a small stock of basic medicines for minor illness or injury. These may include paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine.