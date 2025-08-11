Book tells the tale of Horbury’s role in the the Second World War and when the town bought a spitfire

Home Guard platoon 1943

A new book published by two Horbury historians tells the story of the role the town played in the war effort.

Retired teachers Christine and Eric Cudworth have published a book titled Horbury’s Part in Hitler’s Downfall.

It documents how the town raised money to pay for a Spitfire, how Carr Lodge Park became a training ground, and how local factories became munitions manufacturers.

The book covers individual stories from people who were involved first hand.

Carr Lodge Mansion pictured in 1936 the year it was bought by Horbury Urban Council

Christine said: “The book describes the build-up to WWII and the contribution made by the people and industries of Horbury to the war effort from 1939 to 1945.

"Considering its size, a population about 9,000 in those days, Horbury did more than its fair share to help ensure victory.

"Carr Lodge was requisitioned and became a headquarters for Northern Command and many soldiers came here for their early training.

"They were well received by the local people and some long-term friendships were formed.

Spitfire flypast

"One ex-soldier wrote, ‘I travelled far and wide in my army service and have met many folk, but those Horbury people were top of the league’.”

The people of Horbury and Ossett communities responded to the threat from Nazi Germany by putting their hands in their pockets to raise enough money to purchase a Spitfire.

And a plane flew over Horbury Show in 2015 to commemorate the anniversary.

The two communities had rallied together in 1940, as part of the war effort, to buy the plane but it was destroyed after only nine days of service on June 28, 1941.

Charles Roberts Churchill Tank team in 1954

Mrs Cudworth said: “During our research, I spoke to many people who lived and worked in Horbury at that time and recorded their experiences.

"Local factories were tooled up to produce items necessary for the war effort.

"Items ranging from Churchill tanks to aircraft parts were produced. Women workers played a major part in keeping the industries and farms running while the men were away in the armed forces or working down the mines.”

Mr Cudworth said: “What suprised me, for a small town as we weren’t a part of Wakefield at the time, was the amount of effort that went into the war.

Menu for celebration dinner for the Ossett and Horbury Spitfire Fund Comittee, 65th anniversary of raising more than £5,000 to buy a fighter plane

"And when I read about people on home guard duty who had to do a day’s work before they went for duty at night. One was a coal miner who worked all day in the dark and then did his duty at night. It must have been exhausting.”

Mrs Cudworth said: "There was cohesion. It was like a small village, everybody got on, everybody worked togther. That’s the feeling I got when I interviewed people.”

She said the war effort of local companies contracted to produce war supplies under secret code-named missions, including Charles Roberts, Sutcliffes, Sykes - later known as Slazengers - and Leather Products.

Charles Roberts was contracted to produce some of the minesweepers used to defend Mulberry harbours, the portable ports used to offload cargo onto the Normandy beaches during the D-Day invasions.

Sykes, at Horbury Bridge, were responsible for the production of the butts for Lanchester submachine rifles used in battle.

Mrs Cudworth has been a trustee on the Horbury Common Lands Trust, Primrose Hall Charity, and Horbury Heritage Community Building and Management Trust as well as her local history work.