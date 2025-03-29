The Victorian mansion house prior to its refurbishment.The Victorian mansion house prior to its refurbishment.
In pictures: Look inside Wakefield's abandoned maternity hospital prior to its refurbishment

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Oct 2022, 18:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:20 BST
Take a look inside this former Wakefield maternity hospital prior to its huge refurbishment.

Historic Manygates House in the city centre has recently been transformed into a block of luxury flats following a decade of being empty.

The Victorian mansion was built by butcher Edward Green in 1849 who expanded his business to within the house.

In 1930 adaptations were made to Manygates to transform the house into a maternity hospital and doctors’ quarters.

However in December 1992, Manygates Maternity Hospital closed following its services being transferred to Pinderfields Hospital.

Despite being bought by a local college, the house closed for good in 2007 and remained untouched for over ten years.

In 2020, Tri-Core Developments invested in the property, with the intention to turn it back into the incredible Wakefield landmark it once was.

Having laid empty for more than a decade, work was finished in 2021 to turn the imposing house into 16 luxury apartments.

Here are nine photos showing the old Manygates House, courtesy of Derelict Places.

The Victorian residence was bought by regeneration and renovation specialists, Acorn in 2020.

1. Derelict no more

The Victorian residence was bought by regeneration and renovation specialists, Acorn in 2020. Photo: Derelict Places

Following the closure of the hospital, the house became derelict with broken rooms and walls peeling with layers of old paint.

2. Rubble-filled rooms

Following the closure of the hospital, the house became derelict with broken rooms and walls peeling with layers of old paint. Photo: Derelict Places

The house used to be home to Manygates Maternity Hospital.

3. A deserted hospital

The house used to be home to Manygates Maternity Hospital. Photo: Derelict Places

After being left untouched for many years the existing roof, floors and some walls had collapsed.

4. A safety nightmare

After being left untouched for many years the existing roof, floors and some walls had collapsed. Photo: Derelict Places

