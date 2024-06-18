Musical comedy stage show about miners’ strike is coming to Wakefield district town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A musical comedy about the 1984 miners’ strike is coming to the Wakefield district following a sell-out spring tour.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984/85 miners’ dispute, Red Ladder Theatre Company, in association with Unite the Union, is brining to Featherstone We’re Not Going Back.

It is described as a hard-hitting musical comedy written by Chumbawamba founding member Boff Whalley about the strike as seen through the eyes of three sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a sell-out spring tour, the re-booted show is touring to a number of venues in the north of England.

Claire O'Connor (Isabel) and Victoria Brazier (Olive). Picture by Lian Furness

The was play originally commissioned 10 years ago.

Mr Whalley explained why he chose to focus on the women’s Stories.

He said: “I wrote We’re Not Going Back because Unite the Union had asked Red Ladder to create some kind of theatrical commemoration.

"My first thought was, ‘yes, I’d love to write a musical about the strike’. But I didn’t want it to be about miners and cops fighting on picket lines. I wanted it to be about the women who embodied the spirit and passion of the times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Sampson (Mary). Picture by LianFurness

“So myself and original director Rod Dixon met with some of the women involved in the Women Against Pit Closures support groups.

"They were hilarious, fantastic, full of stories, some of which made their way into the play.

“I’ve always found writing dialogue for female characters more fun than writing for male characters – women talk to each other, they get down to brass tacks a lot quicker than men. In that sense this play was a joy to write.

"And the music – working with Beccy and the cast has been an absolute privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have such amazing voices, and there’s such a sisterly bond between them all. I’m not ashamed to say that when they sing ‘What Price Coal?’ it still makes me cry.

“And then again, they’re just as likely to make me laugh at a joke I’ve heard a hundred times.”

Victoria Brazier, Claire O’Connor, Stacey Sampson and Beccy Owen reprise their original roles this July.

Director Elvi Piper said: “We’ve stripped back the set to play with a collection of choice props to tell this story in a way that reflects the resourceful, practical, enterprising spirit of our three heroines and ties us to the era.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The shockwaves of the strike have shaped the lives of generations to come, and the experiences of the play’s characters 40 years ago are eerily and frustratingly familiar today.

“I’ve been overwhelmingly inspired by the incredible true stories of defiance, empowerment, and determination in the face of adversity that this process has thrown in my path and I hope audiences will be too.

"I hope they’ll leave this show inspired, outraged, smiling, swearing and singing – entertained, affected and even ‘changed’ by the art on the stage in front of them.”

Founded in 1968 in London, the company has a colourful history rooted in the radical socialist theatre movement.