Mining machines often out of the public eye were put on display at Wakefield’s National Coal Mining Museum.

The NCM ran this year’s Caphouse Machine rally as part of Heritage Open Days, a national programme where history and culture is opened up to the public.

In Wakefield, the museum’s schedule included underground machinery tours, science shows, machinery demonstrations, electric winder demonstrations and line shaft demonstrations.

Chief executive Lynn Dunning said: “Thanks to everyone who joined us for another successful Caphouse Machine Rally.

NCM Museum Heritage Open Day. Picture Scott Merrylees

"With something for all ages, visitors enjoyed demonstrations of mining machinery above and below ground, plus an exclusive look at our Screens Building which is closed to the public on other days of the year.

"Younger visitors got hands on with robotics and steam workshops as well as some free crafting activities.

“We look forward to making next year’s Heritage Open Days even bigger and better.”

Heritage Open Days runs in September each year.