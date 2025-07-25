New ghost tour taking visitors to Wakefield's 'most haunted' sites to begin next month

A brand new ghost tour will launch in Wakefield next month, with visitors taken on a spine-chilling tour of the city’s spookiest places.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new tour was created, and will be hosted by, Wakefield magician, Zen – who prefers to be known as The Curator.

"There’s nothing like this in Wakefield and there’s so much more history than people realise,” The Curator explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a sceptic, but when so many different things happen there’s a point where you have to admit it’s more than a coincidence”.

The new ghost tour will take visitors on a spooky trip to the 'most haunted' places across Wakefield.

Inspired by his own experiences with the paranormal in the district, The Curator set up the tour to make residents more aware of the city’s rich history, and its relationship with the supernatural.

He also hopes that it will inspire more people to visit the city centre.

The Curator continued: “We want to drive more tourism into the heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Wakefield has more haunted places than York, and could really be the paranormal centre of Yorkshire.

The first ghost tour will take place on August 7.

"This is quirky and exciting and I really hope that it becomes something that makes people want to travel to Wakefield”.

The tour will begin at The Black Horse pub, on Westgate, which The Curator describes as the “most haunted place in Wakefield”, before travelling to other supernatural locations across the city including The Old Vicarage and Merlin’s Magic Shop.

Participants will be able to explore inside some of the various haunted places featured on the tour – with the chance to find hidden gravestones, touch ‘haunted’ objects and learn more about the spirits that live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn about Old Billy, a bear who attacked a woman in Westgate in the 1850s, and the ‘growling’ that can still be heard to this day.

The tour will begin at The Black Horse pub, on Westgate.

Or discover Cain, a creepy doll found in Merlins’ basement, that supposedly brings bad luck to anyone who touches it.

The first tour will take place on Thursday, August 7 – with one then taking place every two weeks.

Tickets for the first tour can only be bought in person at The Black Horse pub or at The Hidden Gem.

Tickets for further tours can be bought online, via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wakefield-ghost-walk-tickets