New ghost tour taking visitors to Wakefield's 'most haunted' sites to begin next month
The new tour was created, and will be hosted by, Wakefield magician, Zen – who prefers to be known as The Curator.
"There’s nothing like this in Wakefield and there’s so much more history than people realise,” The Curator explained.
"I was a sceptic, but when so many different things happen there’s a point where you have to admit it’s more than a coincidence”.
Inspired by his own experiences with the paranormal in the district, The Curator set up the tour to make residents more aware of the city’s rich history, and its relationship with the supernatural.
He also hopes that it will inspire more people to visit the city centre.
The Curator continued: “We want to drive more tourism into the heart of the city.
"I think Wakefield has more haunted places than York, and could really be the paranormal centre of Yorkshire.
"This is quirky and exciting and I really hope that it becomes something that makes people want to travel to Wakefield”.
The tour will begin at The Black Horse pub, on Westgate, which The Curator describes as the “most haunted place in Wakefield”, before travelling to other supernatural locations across the city including The Old Vicarage and Merlin’s Magic Shop.
Participants will be able to explore inside some of the various haunted places featured on the tour – with the chance to find hidden gravestones, touch ‘haunted’ objects and learn more about the spirits that live there.
Learn about Old Billy, a bear who attacked a woman in Westgate in the 1850s, and the ‘growling’ that can still be heard to this day.
Or discover Cain, a creepy doll found in Merlins’ basement, that supposedly brings bad luck to anyone who touches it.
The first tour will take place on Thursday, August 7 – with one then taking place every two weeks.
Tickets for the first tour can only be bought in person at The Black Horse pub or at The Hidden Gem.
Tickets for further tours can be bought online, via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wakefield-ghost-walk-tickets
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.