Taking a trip down musical memory lane: Inside The Beatles appearance at Wakefield cinema
The Beatles appearance in Wakefield came as a shock to many, however the show 60 years ago defined the city’s ABC Cinema until its closure.
The Beatles’ UK tour with singer Helen Shapiro arrived on February 7, 1963, with a performance at the landmark picturehouse on Kirkgate.
This was the first English tour for The Beatles, which lasted from February 2 until March 3, 1963, months before the Liverpool band found global stardom.
The Beatles were fourth on an eleven-act bill headed by 16-year-old Londoner, Helen Shapiro, alongside other acts like Red Price Band, The Kestrels, The Honeys (UK), Dave Allen, Kenny Lynch and Danny Williams.
Helen was only 14 when she recorded the hit single, “Walkin’ Back To Happiness” in 1961, launching her into the public eye and making her England’s top selling female artist in the early 1960s.
Whilst the ‘fab four’ had ‘Love Me Do’ on the charts at the time, they were relatively unknown.
Arthur Howes, one of Britain’s leading concert promoters, offered the Beatles £30 a night to be a part of the Helen Shapiro tour.
Wakefield’s ABC was the fourth stop in a 14 location tour following shows in Bradford, Doncaster and Bedford.
THE BEATLES / HELEN SHAPIRO TOUR 1963
2 February, Bradford
5 February, Doncaster
6 February, Bedford
7 February, Wakefield
8 February, Carlisle
9 February, Sunderland
23 February, Mansfield
24 February, Coventry
26 February, Taunton
27 February, York
28 February, Shrewsbury
1 March, Southport
2 March, Sheffield
3 March, Hanley
The Beatles’ typical set list for the shows began with "Chains," (sung by George Harrison) "Keep Your Hands Off My Baby," (John Lennon) "A Taste of Honey" (Paul McCartney) and finally "Please Please Me." (John Lennon / Paul McCartney)
The cinema opened as the Regal in December 1935 and was renamed the ABC in 1962, a year before the performance.
Demolition started on Wakefield’s ABC Cinema in January 2023, with plans for a green space to replace the derelict building.
To this day, The Beatles show is widely regarded as one of the cinema’s most memorable moments.