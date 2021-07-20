Watch the moment Wakefield Trinity win Challenge Cup in 1962 in front of an 85,000 crowd

Flashback to 1962 - Wakefield Trinity made it all the way to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in front of an 85,000 crowd.

The video, shared by British Pathé, sees the Wakefield team run out onto the pitch alongside their rivals, Huddersfield, who after being five points down, the commentator describes them as being like "bulldozers gone berserk!"

At half-time, Trinity lead, 5-3, with the both sides returning for the second half 'in fine fettle' before Neil Fox's pass provided a drop-kick between the posts, followed a short time later by 'genius' Fox ensuring drop-goal number three.

The final whistle was blown to see Trinity win the game 12-6 to thunderous cheer and applause from fans in the crowd.