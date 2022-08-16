Work starts on refurbishment of Ossett Town Hall

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett Town Hall.

The project will relocate the library from its current, temporary home on the ground floor, to a larger, refurbished and more suitable location on the first floor. This will allow for a better and more efficient library service for the local community. Works also include the installation of a new lift allowing access for all to the first floor.

Extensive and much needed restoration works will also be carried out to the roof, clock tower and stone repairs along the parapets. Funding has been secured to install new lighting to the roof, clock tower and first floor decorative stonework, highlighting the restored features on this prominent local landmark.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for property, said: “The preservation of Ossett Town Hall is really important to our residents.

“Plans to make the building more accessible and relocate the library have already breathed new life into one of the town’s most prestigious landmarks and this further repair and refurbishment will enhance that experience further.

“We can create better use of space to accommodate community groups and local businesses and make the building more attractive for events and shows – we want to make the Town Hall the heart of the town centre and preserve it for future generations.”

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, added: “I’m pleased that work is getting underway to create an improved library service for the people of Ossett.“The new lift will open the library service and first floor space up to everyone, making the town hall more accessible for all.

“Investing in the town hall will help sustain this historic building as well as giving residents a larger, refurbished library service in a more suitable location on the first floor.”

Ossett library will remain open during normal hours while work takes place, except on a Wednesday when it will close. The usual Wednesday activities will relocate to Horbury library from September 7.

The flea market will remain open during the works.