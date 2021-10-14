Do you know the history of one of Wakefield's most unique buildings?

Back in 1977 planning permission was granted to build on 142 Thornes Lane and by 1980 the futuristic looking new build was winning awards.

It was originally built as the base for Avon Transmissions Services.

But today it is owned and run by PAB Design Studios and is home to The Hive Wakefield.

The building on Thornes Road when it was home to Avon Transmissions.

Natalie Wood is the business manager at Hive.

She said: "We want to find out more about the history of the building so that we can fully tell it's unique story.

"We want to hear from anyone who might have worked here, helped build it or anyone who knows about the wider history of Thornes Lane.

"Or from anyone with photographs of cuttings about the building we are just curious to find out more.

The building is now run by PAB Design Studios.

"At the time it was built it must have been one of the most modern buildings in the whole of Wakefield."

