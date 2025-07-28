Review: Abarth 600e

Smart interior of Abarth 600e.

Hypnotic Purple Abarth 600e is a real speed machine, says Julie Marshall

The marketing strap for the all-electric Abarth 600e ‘born on the track, enhanced for the road’ gives you some idea of the sort of drive to expect. And it doesn’t disappoint.

It’s fast, very fast, with a 0-62mph time of 5.85 seconds. Launched in the UK in March this year, it’s the fastest Abarth ever and is the result of a joint project between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport engineers.

It packs 276bhp and has a top speed of 124mph.

To complement the extra power under the bonnet, the styling is more aggressive and the interior has been refined.

And for those who can’t live without the sound of a revving engine, the 600e features a generator that mimics the sound. If that isn’t your thing, though, you can easily turn it off.

We tested one of the 1,949 Scorpionissima launch edition models, which pays homage to the history of Abarth - the firm was founded in Bologna on March 31, 1949.

It comes in two colours - both eye-catching - Hypnotic Purple and Acid Green.

We drove a purple car, and the colour elicited a mixed response from onlookers. Most loved it, but others didn’t like it one bit. No one was indifferent. I am a fan: in certain lights, it goes from purple to shimmering red, which makes it even more special. I also love the neon green Scorpion decals on the wings and the steering wheel.

Driving the Abarth 600e is a lot of fun. It corners well and you have a choice of three drive modes: Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track delivering 195bhp, 224bhp and 276bhp respectively.

Regenerative braking is also different depending on the mode you choose.

As you might expect, with all that power to hand, the range isn’t going to be brilliant. The Scorpionissimo has an official range of 199miles if the battery is full.

But under normal circumstances, especially if you drive in Scorpion Track mode for the majority of the time, you’ll get nothing like that.

Factory in extremes of weather, and the range will diminish further.

Charging doesn’t take too long though: from 20per cent to 80 per cent is around 30 minutes using a fast charger.

It’s well specified with wireless Apple CarPlay and adaptive cruise control, an integrated sat nav via the 10.25in infotainment centre, and automatic climate control.

There’s not a lot of room for rear-seat passengers, but it’s adequate, and storage room is decent with 360 litres available in the boot.

In Scorpionissimo, the boot floor is adjustable, making it easier to lift heavy loads when it’s at its highest setting.

Rear seats fold 60:40 to bump up storage to 1,231 litres.

There are plenty of other spots to stash things around the cabin, including a big box covered by a strange soft magnetic folding lid and 'Mind The Scorpion' stitched on the front.

Specs

Price: £39,885

Engine: 51kWh battery

Power: 276bhp

Torque: 254lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 5.85 seconds

CO 2 emissions: n/a

EV range: 199 miles