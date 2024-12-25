A Christmas message from the Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling.

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling, shares his Christmas message for 2024: The paradox of Christmas.

In February 2011, my wife and I were lucky enough to spend two weeks in Syria.

It was a country of great beauty and hospitality.

It was also a country of deep paradox: a wonderfully diverse set of thriving religious communities – Shia Muslims, Sunni Muslims, Druze, Christians and Yazidis – lived in peace, mingling freely, their places of worship often next door to each other. Yet this spirit of openness and tolerance was underpinned by violent and unremitting, but almost always unseen, government oppression backed by the violence of sinister security forces.

Almost complete religious freedom – not a given in much of the Middle East – alongside political oppression of a brutal sort.

Paradox indeed.

But this was not a healthy paradox. Just six weeks after our visit Syria descended into the nightmare of a long and bloody civil war from which it is only now emerging.

The paradox which had framed the life of a nation for nearly forty years finally broke under its own contradictions.

The message of Christmas is one of deep paradox as well. God comes to dwell with human beings in flesh and blood, the flesh and blood that all of us, share.

The eternal majesty of the divine is revealed in the finite vulnerability of an infant.

The grandeur of the creator of all things is present in a makeshift crib in the humblest of surroundings.

The light of the world is born into the cold and darkness of a northern hemisphere winter – and winters in that part of the Middle East can be very cold indeed.

But unlike the paradox we encountered in Syria, in which freedom and oppression were constantly in tension, this divine paradox brings perfect freedom. It is healthy, nourishing, literally life-giving.

Let us pray that the fruit of this divine paradox, Jesus the child of Bethlehem, will bring new life and hope and freedom not only to Syria this year but to all places in our world, in our nation and in our city and district; to all places where needs go unmet and where people continue to wait and hope.

May God bless us all this Christmas and beyond.