Christmas markets: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield to host family fun festive market this weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wakefield’s local RSPCA branch will host their festive market for families this weekend.

The Christmas market, which has become an annual tradition for the centre, will take place this Saturday, November 30 from 12pm to 3pm at the animal centre in East Ardsley.

Visitors can expect numerous stalls from both the centre and local businesses, festive games and a grooto feature Santa and Mrs Claus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spots for the grotto need to be pre-booked with each child, and dog, receiving a special gift.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch are hosting a Christmas market this weekend.The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch are hosting a Christmas market this weekend.
The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch are hosting a Christmas market this weekend.

The market will also feature the popular Lucky Paws Festive Raffle and live music by Tingley Brass Band.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Fancy celebrating the festive season whilst supporting your local RSPCA?

"Our annual Christmas Market is back this year at our Animal Centre in East Ardsley, and we’d love for you to join us! Come down to our branch on Saturday, November 30 between 12pm and 3pm, and enjoy an afternoon full of fun and games for the whole family!”

Related topics:WakefieldRSPCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice