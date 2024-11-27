Christmas markets: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield to host family fun festive market this weekend
The Christmas market, which has become an annual tradition for the centre, will take place this Saturday, November 30 from 12pm to 3pm at the animal centre in East Ardsley.
Visitors can expect numerous stalls from both the centre and local businesses, festive games and a grooto feature Santa and Mrs Claus.
Spots for the grotto need to be pre-booked with each child, and dog, receiving a special gift.
The market will also feature the popular Lucky Paws Festive Raffle and live music by Tingley Brass Band.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “Fancy celebrating the festive season whilst supporting your local RSPCA?
"Our annual Christmas Market is back this year at our Animal Centre in East Ardsley, and we’d love for you to join us! Come down to our branch on Saturday, November 30 between 12pm and 3pm, and enjoy an afternoon full of fun and games for the whole family!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.