NORAD Santa tracker: Where Santa Claus is now and when he'll be in Wakefield

Santa has packed up his sleigh with gifts galore for all of you good girls and boys - and now you can keep an eye on where he is right now.

It's only one more sleep until Christmas Day and children across the world will be struggling to sleep with the excitement of Santa's visit tonight.

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker is designed to help kids track Santa's journey across the globe on Christmas Eve.

Traditionally, Santa starts out in the Pacific Ocean and travels west, visiting the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia.

Then he flies up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

We can't really give the exact time he'll be flying over Wakefield - only Santa knows the exact route he's going to take.

But, we can say to expect him in the UK between 9pm and midnight tonight.

But remember, make sure you're asleep because if he arrives to find you awake, he'll have to skip your house and come back later.

The NORAD website also has lots of games and fun facts to keep children entertained while they're trying to doze off.