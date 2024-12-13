The Prince of Wales Hospice launches annual Christmas appeal to support local patients and their families
For many, this is a time of joy and celebration, but for others, particularly the patients and families in the Hospice’s care, it can be a deeply challenging time.
The Hospice’s dedicated team will continue to provide care to those who need it most 24 hours a day during the festive period, but have said it can only be done with community support.
The Hospice is asking the community for donations to help support the vital care and services the Hospice provides.
Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Every donation makes an impact here at the Hospice.
"We want to make sure there are glimmers of Christmas joy in what can be a really difficult time for our patients and their families.
"We’re asking our community to help us create those special moments for those who need it most.”
A donation of £17 can provide a traditional Christmas dinner and a small gift, a donation of £25 can provide one hour of complementary therapy for a patient or family member and a donation of £280 can cover the cost of the 14-bed Incare unit for an hour over the festive period.
To find out more, or make a donation, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/christmas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.