February half-term: Here are 12 of the best things to do with the family in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From the Rhubarb Festival to tiny trains, funfairs to feeding lambs – there’s something for everyone across Wakefield this half-term.
1. Diggerland
Visit the UK's only construction theme park, where children and grown ups can ride on, operate and drive real diggers. The park is open throughout the half-term with various activities taking place for visitors. Photo: National World
2. Valentine's funfair
Wakefield Valentine’s Mega Fun Park will be setting up at Ings Road Car Park in the city centre at the bottom of Kirkgate from Thursday, February 13 - just in time for half term. It includes more than 20 rides and attractions the fair will be open every day during the school holidays. Photo: National World
3. National Coal Mining Museum
Explore the power of mighty machines throughout the half-term with hands-on activities, explosive experiments and more. Other activities include the Power House (open daily 10am-4pm), a nature trail, the Paddy Train (weather dependent), and horsekeeper talks (12pm and feeding 2:30pm). Photo: National World
4. Horncastle Farm
From February 15, join Horncastle Farm for a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience, where you can bottle feed some adorable lambs. Photo: Horncastle Farm