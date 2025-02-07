Here are some of the best things to do this half-term.placeholder image
February half-term: Here are 12 of the best things to do with the family in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 12:34 BST
Here are some of the best things to do with the family this February half-term

From the Rhubarb Festival to tiny trains, funfairs to feeding lambs – there’s something for everyone across Wakefield this half-term.

Visit the UK's only construction theme park, where children and grown ups can ride on, operate and drive real diggers. The park is open throughout the half-term with various activities taking place for visitors.

1. Diggerland

Visit the UK's only construction theme park, where children and grown ups can ride on, operate and drive real diggers. The park is open throughout the half-term with various activities taking place for visitors.

Wakefield Valentine’s Mega Fun Park will be setting up at Ings Road Car Park in the city centre at the bottom of Kirkgate from Thursday, February 13 - just in time for half term. It includes more than 20 rides and attractions the fair will be open every day during the school holidays.

2. Valentine's funfair

Wakefield Valentine's Mega Fun Park will be setting up at Ings Road Car Park in the city centre at the bottom of Kirkgate from Thursday, February 13 - just in time for half term. It includes more than 20 rides and attractions the fair will be open every day during the school holidays.

Explore the power of mighty machines throughout the half-term with hands-on activities, explosive experiments and more. Other activities include the Power House (open daily 10am-4pm), a nature trail, the Paddy Train (weather dependent), and horsekeeper talks (12pm and feeding 2:30pm).

3. National Coal Mining Museum

Explore the power of mighty machines throughout the half-term with hands-on activities, explosive experiments and more. Other activities include the Power House (open daily 10am-4pm), a nature trail, the Paddy Train (weather dependent), and horsekeeper talks (12pm and feeding 2:30pm).

From February 15, join Horncastle Farm for a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience, where you can bottle feed some adorable lambs.

4. Horncastle Farm

From February 15, join Horncastle Farm for a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience, where you can bottle feed some adorable lambs.

