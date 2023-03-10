News you can trust since 1852
As areas woke up to a blanket of snow yesterday, (Friday 10 March) children took to Sandal Castle to play in the Winter Wonderland.

Freezing the day: Here are 11 icy pics of local families having a brrr-illiant time at a snowy Sandal Castle

As many schools closed their doors due to the extreme weather, Wakefield families headed to Sandal Castle for a day of winter fun.

By Kara McKune
23 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 10:15am

Children throughout the district woke up yesterday (Friday, March 10) to a blanket of snow covering Wakefield.

Sandal Castle proved an extremly popular spot as excited youngsters headed there for a day of sledging and snow-filled fun.

The medieval castle, in Sandal, offers incredible views of the city as it sits over the River Calder.

This weekend is predicted to see more occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 12.

Take a look at these 11 photos of local families making the most of the cold weather from the Wakefield landmark.

Excited children took to the slopes of Wakefield, spending their day sledging.

1. Chilling out!

Excited children took to the slopes of Wakefield, spending their day sledging.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Snow at Sandal Castle in Wakefield.

2. Snow much fun

Snow at Sandal Castle in Wakefield.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Snow-lovers took to the hill in Sandal, Wakefield.

3. Snow place like home

Snow-lovers took to the hill in Sandal, Wakefield.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Snow at Sandal Castle looking over Pugneys in Wakefield.

4. Snowy landscapes

Snow at Sandal Castle looking over Pugneys in Wakefield.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

