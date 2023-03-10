As many schools closed their doors due to the extreme weather, Wakefield families headed to Sandal Castle for a day of winter fun.

Children throughout the district woke up yesterday (Friday, March 10) to a blanket of snow covering Wakefield.

Sandal Castle proved an extremly popular spot as excited youngsters headed there for a day of sledging and snow-filled fun.

The medieval castle, in Sandal, offers incredible views of the city as it sits over the River Calder.

This weekend is predicted to see more occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 12.

Take a look at these 11 photos of local families making the most of the cold weather from the Wakefield landmark.

1 . Chilling out! Excited children took to the slopes of Wakefield, spending their day sledging. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Snow much fun Snow at Sandal Castle in Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Snow place like home Snow-lovers took to the hill in Sandal, Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Snowy landscapes Snow at Sandal Castle looking over Pugneys in Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales