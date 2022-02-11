From Batman to Burger King - here's a list of baby names that are banned from across the world

If you think you can name your newborn baby whatever you want - think again!

What you might think is a colourful and wonderful name (if somewhat weird), in some countries, they are are not allowed and some are even illegal!

While celebrities name their newborns names most of us haven't even heard before - such as X Æ A-12, the child of Elon Musk and Grimes and Pilot Inspektor, the child of Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf. Or Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh, the children of: Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps...

Here are just some from across the globe that are definitely NOT allowed - by law.

AUSTRALIA

Why anyone would want to call their beautiful newborn baby any of these names is slightly worrying! But in Oz, these names have been banned:

LOL

Batman

Ikea

Snort

Circumcision

Ranga

Hitler

Spinach

DENMARK

In Denmark there's a list of around 7,000 names that parents can choose from. But if the name they are wanting isn't on that list, they have to submit a request to the Copenhagen University’s Names Investigation Department.

Names that have been rejected include:

Anus

Pluto

Monkey

SWEDEN

Sweden ban names that they say are 'obviously unsuitable' and those that can cause discomfort or offence. Parents must submit the name they want to the Swedish Tax Agency.

Names that have been blocked include:

Metallica

Veranda

K8lyn

Superman

IKEA

Brfxxccxxmnpxxxxlllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116

Elvis

Peniskin

SAUDI ARABIA

Sandy

Elaine

Alice

Binyamin

FRANCE

If the name you're wanting to call your baby could lead to a lifetime of mockery, then it's banned.

Names on the list include:

Nutella

Prince William

Mini Cooper

Strawberry

AMERICA

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

CANADA

Canada is known for being relaxed, but if you want to call your newborn any of these names...think again!

Saskatchewan

Baby

NEW ZEALAND

In New Zealand it's illegal to name your child any of these names:

4Real

Fat Boy

Mafia No Fear

Sex Fruit

Lucifer

AND - Talula Does The Hula from Hawaii

MALAYSIA

Naming your child after an animal can be seen as insulting and therefore, will be banned.. The same goes if you want to call them after numbers, food or even royalty.

Such as:

Chinese Ah Chwar (Snake)

Woti (Sexual Intercourse)

Khiow Khoo (Hunchback)

Chow Tow (Smelly Head)

Sor Chai (Insane).

MEXICO

If your baby is born in Mexico, don't even think of naming them any of these! There is a law that made over 60 names illegal to use, including:

Facebook

Rambo

Batman

Escroto (meaning scrotum)

Terminator

Christmas Day

Burger King

GERMANY

There are strict rules in Germany, including no gender neutral names...or naming after products or objects - such as:

Osama Bin Laden

Stompie

Matti

Adolf Hitler

UK

There aren't that many rules in the UK when it comes to naming your child. And you have to think about that name when travelling to any other country where said name IS illegal. Those that are banned, however, include:

Martian

Monkey