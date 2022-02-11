From Batman to Burger King - here's a list of baby names that are banned from across the world
If you think you can name your newborn baby whatever you want - think again!
What you might think is a colourful and wonderful name (if somewhat weird), in some countries, they are are not allowed and some are even illegal!
While celebrities name their newborns names most of us haven't even heard before - such as X Æ A-12, the child of Elon Musk and Grimes and Pilot Inspektor, the child of Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf. Or Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh, the children of: Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps...
Here are just some from across the globe that are definitely NOT allowed - by law.
AUSTRALIA
Why anyone would want to call their beautiful newborn baby any of these names is slightly worrying! But in Oz, these names have been banned:
LOL
Batman
Ikea
Snort
Circumcision
Ranga
Hitler
Spinach
DENMARK
In Denmark there's a list of around 7,000 names that parents can choose from. But if the name they are wanting isn't on that list, they have to submit a request to the Copenhagen University’s Names Investigation Department.
Names that have been rejected include:
Anus
Pluto
Monkey
SWEDEN
Sweden ban names that they say are 'obviously unsuitable' and those that can cause discomfort or offence. Parents must submit the name they want to the Swedish Tax Agency.
Names that have been blocked include:
Metallica
Veranda
K8lyn
Superman
IKEA
Brfxxccxxmnpxxxxlllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116
Elvis
Peniskin
SAUDI ARABIA
Sandy
Elaine
Alice
Binyamin
FRANCE
If the name you're wanting to call your baby could lead to a lifetime of mockery, then it's banned.
Names on the list include:
Nutella
Prince William
Mini Cooper
Strawberry
AMERICA
King
Queen
Jesus Christ
III
Santa Claus
Majesty
Adolf Hitler
CANADA
Canada is known for being relaxed, but if you want to call your newborn any of these names...think again!
Saskatchewan
Baby
NEW ZEALAND
In New Zealand it's illegal to name your child any of these names:
4Real
Fat Boy
Mafia No Fear
Sex Fruit
Lucifer
AND - Talula Does The Hula from Hawaii
MALAYSIA
Naming your child after an animal can be seen as insulting and therefore, will be banned.. The same goes if you want to call them after numbers, food or even royalty.
Such as:
Chinese Ah Chwar (Snake)
Woti (Sexual Intercourse)
Khiow Khoo (Hunchback)
Chow Tow (Smelly Head)
Sor Chai (Insane).
MEXICO
If your baby is born in Mexico, don't even think of naming them any of these! There is a law that made over 60 names illegal to use, including:
Rambo
Batman
Escroto (meaning scrotum)
Terminator
Christmas Day
Burger King
GERMANY
There are strict rules in Germany, including no gender neutral names...or naming after products or objects - such as:
Osama Bin Laden
Stompie
Matti
Adolf Hitler
UK
There aren't that many rules in the UK when it comes to naming your child. And you have to think about that name when travelling to any other country where said name IS illegal. Those that are banned, however, include:
Martian
Monkey
Akuma (which means devil)