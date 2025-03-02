Grieving Wakefield grandmother and great uncle honour 'beautiful baby Isobella' through skydiving challenge

A devoted grandmother and her brother from Wakefield are taking on a sponsored skydive in memory of her first grandchild who tragically died from heart surgery complications at just under eight weeks old.

Isobella Greening was born four weeks prematurely at Leeds Children’s Hospital, weighing five pounds two ounces on August 11, 2024.

A recent scan showed some abnormalities in Isobella's left ventricle where further investigation was needed.

Following tests, she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) a congenital condition where the left lower pumping chamber (left ventricle) of the heart does not develop properly so is much smaller than usual.

In addition, the mitral valve between the left ventricle and the upper left filling chamber (left atrium) can also often be closed or very small.

And the aorta, which is the main blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body is often also smaller than usual. This means that the heart is unable to pump blood effectively around the body.

Isobella’s grandmother, Laura Jones, 38, and her great uncle, Adam, 31, are taking part in the sponsored skydive at an airfield near Bridlington on March 22 in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) which funds research into hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

In the UK, on average, 13 babies a day are born with a congenital heart defect.

Baby Isabella with mum Ellie Issott Jones and grandma, Laura Jones.

Laura said: “Adam and I want to do this for our beautiful Isobella.

"We want to honour her and we want people to know her story.

"Not many people got to meet Isobella so she never got the chance to be known outside our family. She was the first of the next generation of our family.

"She was and is everything and she brought so much joy to us and is forever in our hearts.”

Isobella’s mum, Ellie Issott Jones, 20, said: “When I gave birth to Isobella, my partner Tom and I had no idea of the challenges she would face.

"Our world changed overnight when we were told she had hypoplastic left heart syndrome. This meant she would need multiple open-heart surgeries throughout her life just to survive.

“In the eight weeks that Isobella was with us, she underwent two keyhole surgeries through her groin to buy her some time to grow. After reaching a weight of six pounds, we were told she was ready for lifesaving open-heart surgery.

“Isobella fought through that gruelling 12-hour surgery and, incredibly, made it through. She was admitted to the intensive care unit, where Tom and I spent an agonising week, praying to hold our baby and hoping she would recover.

“Day by day, we waited, holding on to hope, longing for even the smallest sign of progress—something that would bring us closer to having her home.

“But on October 8, the day she could fight no longer, we lost our darling girl.

"It still feels like a blur to me, as everything changed in such a short space of time. After everything Isobella had been through, her tiny body couldn’t take any more.

“I think about her every day. I think about the “what ifs” and wonder what we would be doing if she was still here.”

“Every donation, no matter the size, is truly appreciated. People’s generosity could make a real difference and give someone the chance at life they deserve.”

To sponsor Laura and Adam donate here

Becky Beevers, fundraising manager at the British Heart Foundation said: “We are so grateful to Laura and Adam for doing this skydive for Isobella and to help the BHF fund research that will help other babies born with congenital heart disease.

“We know that in Laura’s case this will be her first time in an aeroplane, never mind skydiving, so she is being incredibly brave for her granddaughter. Huge thanks to everyone who has donated so far.

"There is still time to show your support by sponsoring Laura and Adam before ‘jump day’ and help the BHF bring us closer than ever to a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases.”