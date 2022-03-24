Happy Mother's Day mums!

Happy Mother's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous mums

If there's one date you don't want to forget, it's Mother's Day.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:43 am

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special lady (or ladies) in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mums across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.

Kayleigh Strafford said: "My mama Shelly. 34 years of age and she still looks after me every day making sure my own little family is safe and well."

Julie Parker said: "Me and my mum. She's always there for me whenever I need her. She's made me the girl I am today and I love her very much."

Eleanor Kai Hemmings said: "This is me and my mum, Donna on my wedding day. She is one in a million and the best grandma to my little boy would be lost without her, she is my rock. Happy Mother's Day mum, love you."

Marie Pickersgill said: "Also my grandma in-law! Thank you for all you do for us! Love ya."

