Happy Mother's Day!

More of your special messages to your fabulous mums this Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day to all you lovely mums!

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:38 am

Whether it be your mum, grandma, nanna, auntie, sister, or just that special lady in your life, you have sent some lovely messages of love and thanks to them

Here are a few more!

If you missed the first gallery, you'll find it here Happy Mother's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous mumsHappy Mother's Day to you all!

1.

Aimee Elizabeth Barrett said: "I love this woman more then anything in the world. She has been through so much recently, she does everything with a smile on her face. Not just and fantastic mum but an amazing nanna too. We’d be lost without her."

2.

Sarah Louise Nicholls said: "My Carol Nicholls is quite simply one of theeee best human beings I have ever encounted.Thank you mum for everything you have done and continue to do for me and mine. Defo can't wait to get close enough for a new selfie.... Love you so much."

3.

Claire Lou said: "Me and my Mumsy. She’s my rock and there for me no matter what."

4.

Kathryn Edwards said: "All cousins with our own children with our mothers and grandmother who is 97 this year. Very special family."

