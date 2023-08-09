Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive period properties - which has its own private grounds

Explore one of the district’s most expensive period residences, with its own mature private grounds, currently available on Rightmove.

This property on Barnsley Road is in the much sought after Wakefield suburb of Sandal – with excellent commuter links as the property is only 17 miles from Leeds city centre and three miles to Wakefield Westgate train station.

This elegant family home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and its own vast plot of land which includes a vegetable garden and the extensive private grounds.

The internal features of the property compromise of the outer entrance porch, which leads to the dining hall with a featured open staircase, the living room with a feature fireplace, the sitting room/snug, a breakfast room, the separate kitchen and a cloakroom/WC.

To the first floor, there are four good sized bedrooms, a guest bedroom or spare room which has access to a balcony, two bathrooms and another separate WC.

Outside, the property is surrounded by greenery with vast gardens to the front, side and rear which retain a high degree of privacy due to the mature trees and shrubs.

The property is set well back from Barnsley Road with a sweeping driveway which provides ample off-street parking and leads to the garage at the rear of the property.

This elegant home on Barnsley Road is currently available on Rightmove for £900,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484 627641.

1 . Perfect property This commanding period residence on an especially large plot in Sandal includes it's own mature private grounds with sweeping verdant lawns. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast room The breakfast room includes a storage cupboard containing central heating boiler and a double panel radiator. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Elegant dining room The lovely dining room includes a feature fire surround with tiled inset and hearth, a featured open staircase with under stairs storage cupboard and a leaded window. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury lounge This light and airy room has double glazed windows to two aspects, a feature polished wood mantle with open grate and single and double panel radiators. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

