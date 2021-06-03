Meet Blanco - The Wakefield Express' Top Pet competition winner
Loveable white pug Blanco has been crowned the Wakefield Express' Top Pet after winning our reader vote.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:12 pm
He won 21 per cent of the vote – up against nine other adorable Wakefield pets.
Proud owner Jamie Long said: “I’m super happy and grateful Blanco has won this title.
"At just over six months old he’s such a little character and winning this will of definitely boosted his ego!
"Thanks to everyone who voted and if you want to follow Blanco's journey you can find him on Instagram & TikTok @ThatWhitePug.”
Jamie (and Blanco) will soon receive a £50 gift card for coming in first place.
Congratulations, Blanco and thank you to everyone who entered their adorable pets!