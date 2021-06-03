Meet Blanco - The Wakefield Express' Top Pet competition winner

He won 21 per cent of the vote – up against nine other adorable Wakefield pets.

Proud owner Jamie Long said: “I’m super happy and grateful Blanco has won this title.

"At just over six months old he’s such a little character and winning this will of definitely boosted his ego!

Loveable white pug Blanco has been crowned the Wakefield Express' Top Pet after winning our reader vote.

"Thanks to everyone who voted and if you want to follow Blanco's journey you can find him on Instagram & TikTok @ThatWhitePug.”

Jamie (and Blanco) will soon receive a £50 gift card for coming in first place.