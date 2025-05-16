Paw-fect pooch: RSPCA Wakefield branch launch appeal to find forever home for 'one-of-a-kind' dog Diesel

A one-of-a-kind German Shepard dog, who has stolen the hearts of staff and volunteers at the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch, is looking for his forever family after five months in the animal centre’s care.

Diesel, a three-year-old German Shepherd cross, has been patiently waiting for a new family to come along since arriving at the branch’s animal centre in East Ardsley last year.

Born with congenital abnormalities affecting his front left leg and tail, Diesel may look a little different, but staff at the local RSPCA branch have said that “his differences only make him more endearing”.

“Diesel is such a sweet, affectionate boy with a huge heart,” said Megan Rattray, animal care manager at the branch.

“He’s incredibly clever, active, playful, and just wants to feel safe and loved.

"He’s needs a loving family that understands him and can give him the time and patience he needs.”

Diesel has been said to be “very well-adapted” to his physical quirks, and is not in any pain or discomfort.

He also appears to have been under-socialised as a puppy, meaning he can be wary of unfamiliar people and situations and takes a while to build his confidence.

However, with time, patience and consistency, he learns to trust people and shows his affectionate side.

The team at the centre are looking for a calm, adult-only home for Diesel, preferably with experience of Shepherd-type breeds and ideally within 45 minutes of their centre, on Moor Knoll Lane, in East Ardsley.

Any potential adopters must be prepared to visit several times to build a relationship with Diesel before taking him home.

Diesel’s dream day at his forever home would start with a peaceful, sniff-filled walk, before heading home to work on a snuffle mat or puzzle toy.

After that, he would settle in for some quiet time, maybe snoozing on a comfy bed nearby.

In the evening, he would love to head on another gentle stroll, followed by some one-on-one training before bed.

Megan continued: “He’s got an extraordinary amount of love to give.

“Diesel is the kind of dog who won’t rush into your arms on day one, but once you’ve earned his trust, you’ll have a loyal best friend for life.”

To find out more about Diesel and submit an adoption enquiry, visit: www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/dogs/diesel/