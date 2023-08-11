The staff at Carleton Court Care Home, in Pontefract, marked Jessica Bramley’s 100th birthday with a mural painted in their garden.

Mrs Bramley was born on August 8, 1923, in Methley and was a pupil at Castleford Grammar School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She worked as a welfare officer at Pontefract General Infirmary, marrying her husband in 1944 and giving birth to her son in 1946.

The staff at Carleton Court care home celebrated resident, Jessica Bramley's 100th birthday with a painted mural.

Mrs Bramley moved to Pontefract in 1950 after becoming widowed that same year.

After she retired, she took an art course at university and also became a published poet.

In March 2021, she chose to move into Carleton Court.

While at the care home, Mrs Bramley likes to sit by the window during mealtimes and mentioned to staff how it would be lovely to look at a mural rather than a brick wall.

Mrs Bramley has celebrated her 100th birthday at Carleton Court care home in Pontefract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the staff took it upon themselves to hire artist, Rachel List, to paint a mural within the home’s gardens.

Rachel Weston, registered manager at the care home, said: "The mural exceeded our expectations, and it has been well received by all and is a great talking point for the residents.

“It seemed fitting to have the mural done this summer.

"We have had two residents reach 100 this year, having had none in the last 22 years.

"The mural celebrates the two centennial birthdays, all the residents that live at Carleton Court and is a small tribute to the King’s coronation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the mural, Mrs Bramley told staff that she thinks it is very nice and cleverly done.

She also said that she will be glad when her birthday is over but pleased that she has made it to 100 as she never thought that she would.

Alongside Mrs Bramley, Carleton Court will also reach a milestone this year as it is celebrating its 40th birthday.