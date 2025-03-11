Purr-fect home: Meet the cats and kittens at the RSPCA Wakefield branch looking for their forever home

4 . Chunk

One-year-old Chunk is a fantastic chatterbox and enjoys being in people's company, he however struggles with close human interaction unless he well and truly, 100% trusts you. This handsome man will need a home where he can spend his settling in period in a secure outdoor area such as a stable, barn, garden/summer house, catio and slowly integrate to becoming a part of his new family and home. Ongoing support will be given to Chunk and his adopter whilst he settles in. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield