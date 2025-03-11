Purr-fect home: Meet the cats and kittens at the RSPCA Wakefield branch looking for their forever home

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is currently highlighting the cats in their care to help them find their forever home as soon as possible.
The centre is currently going through a financial “crisis” due to the rising cost of bills – meaning they’re looking to rehome all the animals in their care urgently.
The independent branch has since launched an appeal named #SaveOurCentre and a JustGiving fundraiser, which has currently raised over £60,000.
The current adoption fees for cats is fro £125, or £150 for kittens up to six months.
These fees cover neutering, a full course of vaccinations, flea and worm treatment, microchipping, regular vet health checks, and post-adoption advice from the branch.
1. Kiwi
Kiwi is a four-year-old sweet Domestic Short Hair. She can be shy at first but loves being around, and will sit on the laps of, people she trusts. She is looking for a a quieter, adult-only home with access to the outdoors. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
2. Oxo
Five-year-old Oxo is a handsome boy with jet black, silky fur. He loves to be around people and will chat away all day long whilst rubbing himself around your legs and chilling out on your lap. He is looking for a home with many chill out spots so he can live a life of luxury. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
3. Max
Five-year-old Max is known for his chunky head and having the cutest high-pitched meow in the cattery. He is sweet but can be a little bit shy so would much prefer to live a quiet life where he can sit back and watch the world go by. He is looking for a quiet home with experienced owners who can help build his confidence. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
4. Chunk
One-year-old Chunk is a fantastic chatterbox and enjoys being in people's company, he however struggles with close human interaction unless he well and truly, 100% trusts you. This handsome man will need a home where he can spend his settling in period in a secure outdoor area such as a stable, barn, garden/summer house, catio and slowly integrate to becoming a part of his new family and home. Ongoing support will be given to Chunk and his adopter whilst he settles in. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield