"We need to keep going": RSPCA Wakefield branch shares update on #SaveOurCentre fundraising appeal

The local RSPCA branch has thanked the community for their support, following the launch of their #SaveOurCentre appeal.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, launched the appeal last week after the rising cost of bills left the centre in a “critical” financial situation.

The self-funded centre created the JustGiving page, with a goal of £100,000, to raise the vital funds needed to keep their animal centre open.

Since then, the page has raised over £19,000 (as of February 18).

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support we have received with out appeal to save our centre, but we need to keep going to make sure we can continue welcoming more animals in need into our care for years to come

The financial issues have led to various changes being made to the branch including the temporary stop to the intake and rehoming of dogs and a staff restructure.

Thankfully, some of the centre’s furry long-term residents have already found their forever homes.

Belgium Malinois, Lola, was taken to the Wakefield animal centre last August after being found abandoned in a property.

Since then, she spent 168 days at the animal centre, before she was finally adopted last weekend.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch said: "We are absolutely thrilled that she has now been given the second chance she deserves at a happy life in a loving home.

“Without our centre, Lola's life could have been very different.

"We want to continue helping more animals in need like Lola for many years to come, however this may not be possible without your support.”

Lola, a Belgium Malinois, was adopted from the centre earlier this week.

Members of the community continue to donate to the fundraising page, with some sharing comments on what the charity has meant to them.

One donater shared: “I really hope the centre is able to stay open. I know you work so hard and what you do is so important. You've helped so many animals.”

Another thanked the centre for giving them their furry friend, sharing: “Zena would like to thank you for looking after her before she came into our lives. Good luck and we hope you can keep up the great work.”

To donate to the #SaveOurCentre appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-our-animal-centre