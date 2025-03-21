Super swimmer Max, 6, making a splash to raise cash for Flushdyke Kennels

A six-year-old Wakefield schoolboy has been making a splash to raise money for his local dog kennels.

Max Hudson has been swimming as much as he can each day, over seven days, to raise cash for Flushdyke Dog Boarding & Rehoming.

Dog-lover Max, who is awaiting assessment for ADHD, finds the swimming regulates his struggles.

Proud mum, Kirsty Gartside, said: “Max is a ball of energy and struggles at school.

"He started taking SEN swimming classes and he really took to it. It calms him down and helps to release all that energy.”

And it was his love of dogs that made combining the two seem ideal.

"We follow the Flushdyke Kennels Facebook page and he loves looking at all the dogs.” Kirsty said.

"We don’t have a dog ourselves, but family do and he’s always shouting out to dog walkers ‘what’s your dog’s name?’ – all the local dog walkers know him!

"He’s become so confident with his swimming, loves dogs and we know they’re in need of food etc, so we thought why not raise money for them?”

Max, a pupil at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, raised £300 from friends and family, but then it was suggested we started a Gofundme page and have a total now, so far, of £500.

"He’s so happy knowing he’ll be helping to feed and look after so many dogs. And it’s helping his confidence with swimming so it’s a win win!

Max, who attends SEN swimming lessons in Normanton, has been taking to pools across Wakefield every day and his teachers have also donated to his fundraising page.

"His confidence in the water is amazing,” Kirsty said.

”And on Wednesday he passed his badge level 2.

"He’s the most caring boy and is over the moon to know he’s helping so many dogs.

"I’m so very proud of him.”

To help Max raise funds for Flushdyke Kennels, visit his Gofundme page here.