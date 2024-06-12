The Horbury Show – less than three weeks to go until the free family funday returns for 2024
For a quarter-century the show has been hosted by the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club, but this year the rotary club will be handing the proverbial baton over to Wakefield Hospice – running the event as a joint venture before relinquishing full control for 2025.
Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 26th – and our first ever – Horbury Show at the end of this month which is sure to be a fantastic day
for the whole community to enjoy.
“With over 60 stalls, dog shows, birds of prey, live entertainment, car shows, donkey rides, Punch & Judy and much more it is shaping up to be a truly memorable day.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our sponsors including Show Sponsors Richard Kendall for their kind support alongside our co-sponsors Netomnia, YouFibre and DSM Productions, and of course to the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club who have been so great to work with these past few months, sharing their 25 years’ experience of running the show.”
Starting at 11am, on Sunday, June 30 at Carr Lodge Park, the show welcomes thousands of visitors every year.
Parking for the event is available within Carr Lodge Park, accessed via the park gates on Sunroyd Hill, and opposite in Horbury Academy Car Park.
