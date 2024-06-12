Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s just three weeks to go until the 26th annual Horbury Show arrives for a day packed with fun for all the family.

For a quarter-century the show has been hosted by the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club, but this year the rotary club will be handing the proverbial baton over to Wakefield Hospice – running the event as a joint venture before relinquishing full control for 2025.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 26th – and our first ever – Horbury Show at the end of this month which is sure to be a fantastic day

for the whole community to enjoy.

The 26 th annual Horbury Show will be taking place on Sunday, June 30 2024 at Carr Lodge Park, a free fun-day out for the entire family.

“With over 60 stalls, dog shows, birds of prey, live entertainment, car shows, donkey rides, Punch & Judy and much more it is shaping up to be a truly memorable day.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our sponsors including Show Sponsors Richard Kendall for their kind support alongside our co-sponsors Netomnia, YouFibre and DSM Productions, and of course to the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club who have been so great to work with these past few months, sharing their 25 years’ experience of running the show.”

Starting at 11am, on Sunday, June 30 at Carr Lodge Park, the show welcomes thousands of visitors every year.