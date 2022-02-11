They are fully vaxxed, they work hard and have normal looking eyebrows - here are the top signs you've met 'a keeper'

But for one in 10 of those polled, simply finding someone with normal looking eyebrows, in the modern age, was a major priority.

Being liked by your mum also made the list of definitive deal makers, as did laughing at your jokes, loving pets and being well read.

And almost a third (31 per cent) said caring for the planet was a major turn-on, while a staggering 70 per cent of those polled admitted they’d be put off dating someone who didn’t try to protect the environment.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, researchers from TalkTalk surveyed 1,500 people to reveal the true signs of a potential suitor, with having an open mind, a great sense of humour, working hard and being sensitive to your needs all coming high on the list.

In fact, 70 per cent of those polled by TalkTalk said that they suspect that if someone doesn’t care about the environment, they’d probably be selfish in a relationship.

But being kind was the number one sign someone is a keeper, with 56 per cent of the vote.

While 59 per cent would love to receive environmentally friendly gifts, like digital valentine’s day cards or carbon neutral champagne, from their partner.

When it comes to relationship red flags, 28 per cent said that dropping litter was a total no no, 34 per cent couldn’t be with someone who didn’t care for animals, 15 per cent wouldn’t stand for a partner who left the tap running while they brushed their teeth, and more than one in twenty (6 per cent) would be put off if someone couldn’t keep their house plants alive.

Overall, 89 per cent of those polled believe that their generation is less likely to settle for second best in a relationship compared to older folk.

TOP 30 SIGNS YOU’VE MET A “KEEPER”, ACCORDING TO MODERN BRITS

They are kind - 56%

They have a great sense of humour - 47%

They are honest about what they are looking for in a relationship - 46%

They have an open mind - 41%

They are sensitive to your needs - 39%

They work hard - 39%

They don’t flirt with other people on social media - 38%

They are supportive of your ambitions - 38%

They get on well with your friends - 36%

They are open to different opinions - 33%

They don’t move too fast but aren’t afraid of commitment either - 32%

They don’t talk about their ex all the time - 32%

They laugh at your jokes - 28%

They are always positive - 28%

They‘re a pet lover - 26%

Your mum loves them - 23%

They hold the door open for men and women - 19%

They aren’t intimidated by being with someone ambitious or outspoken - 19%

They take you on adventurous or unusual dates - 16%

They care about the planet - 15%

They don’t overly use filters or edit their photos on social media - 15%

They are well read - 15%

They love spending time with their mum - 13%

They recycle - 12%

They are vaccinated - 11%

They care about how climate change will affect their children’s and grandchildren’s future - 11%

They have normal looking eyebrows - 10%

They pick up litter - 10%

They try to shop sustainably - 8%