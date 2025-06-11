Time to paw-ty! RSPCA Wakefield's huge family fun day and dog show to return next month
The annual event will return to Clarence Park on Saturday, July 5.
There will be a variety of stalls from the East Ardsley centre as well as other local businesses, a kids corner and live entertainment.
The dog show will also return with pooches from across the district competing in various categories including ‘Cutest Puppy’ and ‘Best in Show’.
The fun day, which has become a staple within the district, will welcome families and their perfect pooches for a day filled with activities, games and entertainment.
All money raised from the event will be donated to the branch’s #SaveOurCentre appeal.
The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch launched the appeal in February after the rising cost of bills left the centre in a “critical” financial situation.
To donate to the branch’s #SaveOurCentre appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-our-animal-centre
