We've taken a look back through our archives and stumbled across these 31 photos of you enjoying a good old night out.

Can you see anyone you recognise? Take a look!

Also, in case you missed it, here are 26 photos from nights out in Wakefield's Havana, Quest and Mex Bar in 2009

1. Jan, Karon, Julie, Jan, Sue, Susan and Helen in Henry Boons. Photo Sales

2. Dave, Mark, Paul and Ken. Photo Sales

3. Jamie and Jack. Photo Sales

4. Amy, Lisa and Sarah. Photo Sales