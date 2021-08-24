Aldi: Here's when the supermarket will be open this Bank Holiday weekend

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, over 800 stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Saturday, August 28 and 4pm on Sunday, August 29 to ensure everyone can pick up everything they need to enjoy the long weekend.

Stores will be open until 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

- Saturday, August 28 8am to 10pm.

Aldi has revealed its store opening times over the August Bank Holiday.

- Sunday, August 29 10am- 4pm.

Monday August 30 8am to 8pm.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip.

The supermarket is also offering its click-and-collect service at more than 230 stores, meaning thousands of shoppers can access Aldi groceries online at unbeatable prices this Bank Holiday.

Shoppers can choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where their shopping is brought to their car by Aldi colleagues.

Customers wanting to use click-and-collect can visit groceries.aldi.co.uk to book a timeslot for collection in selected stores.

Additionally, Aldi’s on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo allows shoppers to order from a range of more than 600 products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.