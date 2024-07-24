Angelica & Crafthouse celebrates third year's summer of sports with an exclusive dessert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British restaurant and terrace, Angelica & Crafthouse, will be celebrating this year’s summer of sport, with an exclusive dessert.

Located on the fifth and sixth floor of the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, the venue offers seasonal British menus, extensive cocktail lists, live music and unrivaled views across the city from both the Crafthouse restaurant and Angelica outside terrace spaces.

The restaurant's sports inspired menu item, that guests can enjoy between July 26 - August 11, is an exclusive seasonal dessert.

Sprint to Sweetness - Strawberry, Elderflower and Champagne Tart, Yoghurt Sorbet

A strawberry, elderflower and champagne tart, featuring a buttery crust and filled with elderflower custard is then topped with the five prestigious rings. The dessert combines fruit and floral notes with a hint of champagne. Paired with a yoghurt sorbet, it offers the perfect balance of flavours for a unique culinary experience.

Angelica & Crafthouse opening times are Sunday - Wednesday: 12pm - 11pm, Thursday: 12pm - 12am, Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 1am.

General Manager, Zoe Yeoh, said, “Paris will be playing host to a momentous event and we wanted to mark the occasion with our exclusive dessert here at Angelica & Crafthouse. Inspired by this year’s summer of sports, our limited-edition dessert is available for the duration of the sporting schedule. We look forward to our guests tucking into our dessert and celebrating the incredible athletes participating this year!”