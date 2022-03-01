Food hygiene ratings: 7 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

And it's good news for these eateries across our district:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven eateries in Wakefield:

* Wakefield Chinese Takeaway, 88 Balne Lane, was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

* Kings Arms, Heath, Wakefield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

* Yas's Kitchen, a takeaway at 104 Carlton Street, Castleford was given a score of four on January 26.

* Monckton Munchies, at Monckton Road, Wakefield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 22.

* Kowloon Wakefield Ltd, at 221 Batley Road, Wakefield was given a score of four on February 24.

* Cappio's Pizzeria, at 115 Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

* Santo's, at 21 The Springs, Wakefield was given a score of one on January 31.