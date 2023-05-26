News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Here are the best beer gardens in the district, according to Google Reviews.Here are the best beer gardens in the district, according to Google Reviews.
Here are the best beer gardens in the district, according to Google Reviews.

Hop in the sun: The best beer gardens in Wakefield and districts, according to Google Reviews

Make the most out of the district’s gorgeously sunny bank holiday in one of these 16 local beer gardens, as recommended by Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th May 2023, 17:30 BST

As most people enjoy an extra day off work, beer gardens will be busy this weekend with the sun set to shine for the long bank holiday.

Soak up the sun and refresh yourself with a cold beverage in one of these incredible beer gardens in, and around, Wakefield as recommended by Google Reviews.

National Wine Day: Here are the best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 2153 Google reviews

1. Red Kite

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 2153 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Ferry Ln, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4LT 4.1 stars based on 1986 Google reviews.

2. The Stanley Ferry

Ferry Ln, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4LT 4.1 stars based on 1986 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY 4 stars out of 5 based on 1567 Google reviews

3. The Holmfield Arms

Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY 4 stars out of 5 based on 1567 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
102-104 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1XR 4.3 stars out of 5, based on 629 Google reviews.

4. The Black Horse Pub

102-104 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1XR 4.3 stars out of 5, based on 629 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GoogleHOPWakefield