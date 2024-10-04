In pictures: Inside West Yorkshire's first Popeyes, ahead of its opening in Wakefield next week

The first Popeyes in the region will open on Snowfield Avenue, just across from Snowhill Retail Park, at 11am on Monday and will sell a variety of chicken and burgers in Popeyes’ world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ batter.

The all-new American fried chicken restaurant marks the brand’s 19th opening in 2024, and 58th in the UK overall, as part of plans to launch 30 new locations in 2024.

The popular food chain, which has celebrity fans including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, is renowned for its New Orleans style and branding – with a unique bright orange and blue colour scheme.

Now, the extremely popular restaurant will finally open up in Wakefield, which will be the Popeyes’ first ever West Yorkshire store.

The menu features southern biscuits and cajun gravy, the famous Popeyes’ chicken burger and, for a limited time, the American-favourite hot honey burger and hot honey wings.

On opening day, a variety of freebies will also be available for those in line – with the the first three people queuing both on foot and in cars winning free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

Chicken fans will also be able to grab exclusive merchandise and free food throughout the day.

The Popeyes Wakefield branch will be open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 11pm each day.

A breakfast menu will also be available from 8am to 11am.

1 . Popeyes Popeyes will open up in Wakefield on Monday, October 7 at 11am. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Popeyes Popeyes will open in Wakefield next week. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Welcome to Louisiana! The popular chain originated from New Orleans in 1972. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales