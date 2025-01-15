Karen Wright: A delicious, colourful and very healthy soup

Spicy tomato soup

Last week we had snow, it didn't lay long, but I saw a lot of people out and about enjoying it while it lasted. I must confess I stayed in the house snug and warm and getting on with some cooking.

I was busy starting the preparation for Wakefield’s Rhubarb Festival which takes place next month. Currently my recipes for the ‘demo’ tent are work in progress but are leaning towards the savoury rather than the sweet flavours that most people think of when we mention rhubarb!

I was also making soup! As I mentioned in last week's column, I have invested in a soup maker, and I absolutely love how versatile it is and how easy it is to use. I know soup is straightforward to make anyway using just a saucepan and a blender but for some reason I am finding this new gadget to be top notch.

One of the soups I made was a vibrant red colour and I used sweet potato and red pepper as the primary ingredients. It was a spicy soup as I used half a fresh chili in the mix but of course this is entirely optional. Although I used my new favourite gadget, I will give the method here using a saucepan and blender!

First, soften a chopped onion in a little olive oil in a large pan. Add a large chopped, unpeeled sweet potato, a chopped up red pepper, half a chilli, a chopped stick of celery, a couple of tomatoes and mix well. Add 750ml of vegetable stock, a tablespoon of smoked paprika and plenty of salt and pepper. Bring to the boil and then simmer until everything is soft. Use a stick blender and blitz until very smooth.

This soup can be adapted to suit what you have handy, for example swap the fresh tomatoes for a tin of tomatoes and reduce the amount of stock; if you don’t have any celery in, no worries just leave it out; add chilli or less chilli to suit your own palate. Whichever way you go with this soup you will have something delicious, colourful and very healthy to warm you up on these cold January days!

I am on the move again over the next couple of weeks, travelling south to visit my daughters. First up is a trip to Oxford and the following week a trip to Brighton. Staying on track when you are away from home can be a challenge, let's see how I get on!