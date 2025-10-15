Karen Wright: Discovering the ease of air fryer cooking

Karen demonstrating different recipes using an air fryer

A couple of weekends ago I was asked by Age UK to do some air fryer demonstrations at the Silver Sunday event that was held in the Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

They said that some older people often don’t cook properly for themselves and that they would like to highlight the benefits of air fryers which might encourage people to try them and in so doing get more variety into their diets.

I have had an air fryer for a few years now and I try to use it instead of my regular oven to reduce the cost of cooking as air fryers are cheaper to run. They are also cleaner to use as they are non stick plus there are silicone baskets, foil trays and paper liners that can be used to keep things clean and easy.

I devised a menu of things to cook over the course of a few hours ranging from a full English breakfast, snacks like cheese and ham toasties and puff pastries to full blown meals including meatball pasta bake, tuna pasta bake, egg fried rice, sticky sausages and root vegetables and much more.

Age UK kindly provided me with an extra pair of hands in the shape of Mike who is a qualified nutritionist. I cooked, he served for hours to a great audience, a few of whom stayed for the whole session as they were new to air frying and came along with notepads to wrote down tips. I used three air fryers, and I had something cooking in them all the time.

I made Yorkshire puddings too, it was a first time for me, I hadn't even had a practice at home, and my regular Yorkies can be very hit and miss so there was some palpable excitement in the room as we waited the 10 minutes they took to cook to see the results. Wow! They were the best, well risen, golden brown and crisp! I will use my air fryer every time now for Yorkshires, no going back!

I had a great time and loved meeting so many lovely people and meeting a few regular readers of this column who told me how much they enjoy reading about my adventures and trying out recipes now and then too. If anyone would like to contact me, you can pop on to my website www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk and get in touch via the contact me form!