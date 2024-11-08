Little Lotus: Popular sushi restaurant opens new branch in Wakefield's Trinity Walk
The new restaurant, which opened last weekend, sells a wide variety of fresh sushi, poki bowls, rice bowls and noodle pots.
James White, Centre Manager at Trinity Walk , said: “It’s another great addition to Trinity Walk and something different.
"I’ve visited myself so can say it’s very tasty – and filling!
"It’s a creative local independent brand which we hope will do really well. It’s in a great position at the bus station and WX end of the centre, too.”
The popular chain already has restaurants in Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield and Chelmsford – with the Wakefield branch now being their fourth in West Yorkshire.
At the end of each day, the restaurant also aims to “embrace sustainability”, by offering special promotions such as ‘buy one get one free’ or ‘half-price’ deals on all remaining stock.