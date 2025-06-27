Panda Mami: Look inside Trinity Walk's gorgeous new Asian buffet-style restaurant

Panda Mami finally opened its doors to the public yesterday (Thursday) following months of anticipation.

The popular restaurant chain, which already has branches in York and Chester, offers over 120 authentic dishes from different countries and cultures.

Visitors can enjoy the various cuisines buffet-style for a set price, and can watch chefs in their ‘live cooking stations’ where the dishes are cooked fresh.

James White, centre manager of Trinity Walk, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see Panda Mami finally finished and ready to go.

"The styling inside is gorgeous and really impressive. I’m confident customers will be blown away by how great it looks and sure the food will match.

"It’s a big space offering great views of the centre, so an ideal spot for couples, friends or families to take their time while enjoying tastes from around the world.

“It’s another major opening here at Trinity Walk and with Tenpin on the way in our former Debenhams unit, it’s yet another exciting year for the centre.”

