Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Tileyard North next month

The popular street food market will return to Wakefield’s creative space in October.

Peddler Market, which has been growing ever since it started nine years ago in Sheffield, will return to Tileyard North next month (Saturday, October 18) from 5pm until 11pm, and tomorrow, (Saturday, October 19), from 12pm to 11pm.

The market, which has free entry and has become a staple in the district, will feature award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks, live music and entertainment specially curated by Tileyard North.