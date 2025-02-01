Peddler Market: Popular street food market to return to Tileyard North later this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Peddler Market will return to the Wakefield creative space for another event this February.

The market, which is free to enter, will take place on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, at Wakefield’s bustling creative industries hub, Tileyard North.

As the market returns to the district for the ninth time, attendees can look forward to a variety of exciting street food, craft drinks, independent makers and family entertainment.

Taking place in the Carding Shed, there will also be arts and crafts activities run by local Wakefield charity, Star Bereavement, who provide grief support services for children and young people.

This time, the list of street food vendors who will be serving up their culinary delights includes 7star Flag, Tikks Thai, The Spicy Biker, MorMor, Homeboy Pizza Co., The Taco Trailer, the StreetBaller and YelloYard.

A selection of beers, spirits and cocktails will also be available to purchase from the multiple bars within the venue.

The weekend will be soundtracked by an array of talented emerging local musicians, that have been specially curated by the Tileyard North team.

Lucy Bailey, Event Director of Peddler, said: “Wakefield Peddler has fast become a staple of the region’s street food scene, and we are so excited to be back in the city.

“Tileyard North is the perfect backdrop for Peddler Market, as a hive of creativity which is reflected in the traders, makers and artists that we bring together throughout the weekend.”