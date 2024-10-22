Pontefract to host a feast of flavours as the continental street market returns

A vibrant international street market will take over Beastfair in Pontefract next month with 25 traders bringing a diverse selection of global products from sweets to savoury delights.

Pontefract is set to become a foodie paradise from April 3 to April 6 as the popular Continental Street Market returns, bringing a vibrant mix of international flavours to the town centre.

From sizzling street food to artisan cheeses and handcrafted sweet treats, visitors will have the chance to taste their way around the world without leaving Yorkshire.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "We’re delighted to welcome back the Continental Street Market to Pontefract. Events like this not only bring exciting global flavours to our doorstep but also help support local businesses by drawing more visitors into the town.

The market is part of a district-wide series, with upcoming events in Wakefield and Castleford.

"Whether you’re trying something new or sticking to an old favourite, there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

With over 25 traders offering an eclectic mix of international cuisines and products, visitors can expect everything from Greek souvlaki to French pastries, Asian street food to classic British comfort dishes.

Whether you’re in the mood for something savoury or have a sweet tooth to satisfy, there will be plenty to tempt your tastebuds. The market will also feature handcrafted gifts and other high-quality goods.

The Continental Street Market is part of a series of foodie events across the district, with Wakefield (May 29 to June 1) and Castleford (June 12 to 15 ) set to host their own markets later in the year.