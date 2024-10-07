Popeyes: Hundreds queue as famous chicken restaurant opens its doors in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cars queued round the block for the viral chicken sandwich in Wakefield and Popeyes® have now confirmed it is set to open another Yorkshire location in just three weeks time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American restaurant brand Popeyes® UK opened the doors (and lanes) to its latest drive-thru restaurant in Wakefield today (Monday) opposite Snowhill Retail Park.

The branch officially opened at 11am this morning, with the launch seeing customers queue around the block to get a taste of the restaurants’ world-famous chicken sandwiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true Popeyes® UK fashion, the brand showcased its New Orleans energy and hospitality, rolling out the orange carpet as the doors opened, with players from Wakefield AFC entertaining the crowds through a keepy uppy challenge and shooting game, plus limited-edition Popeyes® UK car-themed merch was given away to those attending the official launch.

Jack and Joe, two friends who had travelled from Leeds, were the first customers to step foot through the doors, and Asif was the first through the Drive-Thru lane after queueing for the viral Chicken Sandwich – with all three of them winning a year’s supply of free chicken sandwiches.

Jack and Joe commented: “We planned to come to the launch together after seeing Popeyes was opening in Wakefield on Tik Tok. We heard that the Chicken Sandwich was the best in town, so it made sense to get in the queue.”

Asif said: “I visited Popeyes in America a few months ago, and so when I saw you were opening in Wakefield, I knew I had to come down to get another taste of the delicious Chicken Sandwich.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Wakefield branch includes 75 indoor seats and 16 outside, and a car park for customers who would like to dine inside the restaurant.

There is also a drive-thru lane, plus specifically designated ‘Park & Serve’ bays, allowing customers to order and be served by the team from the comfort of their vehicle.

Furthermore, Popeyes Wakefield will launch their brand new breakfast menu tomorrow (Tuesday) from 8am until 11am.

The menu includes the big cajun roll, cajun hash browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, hot off the back of the success of the Wakefield launch, Popeyes® UK has now revealed that a fifth restaurant will open in Yorkshire this month, with a brand-new drive-thru in Gildersome set to open on October 28.

The brand will replicate the Wakefield hype in Gildersome on opening day with the first three people queuing both on foot and in cars winning free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Seeing chicken fans in Wakefield queue round the block for our Chicken Sandwich and supporting our fourth Drive-Thru in Yorkshire has been brilliant! The region continues to be a key target for our exciting growth plans and we can’t wait to see everyone on October 28 for the Gildersome launch.”

For those who missed the Wakefield launch, the brand is hosting a two-week-long giveaway of Popeyes® Prizes*.

Customers who sign up to the www.popeyesuk.com/wakefieldprizes will be randomly selected, with the top prizes including free chicken sandwiches for a year.