Rate My Takeaway Kitchen: Popular Wakefield YouTube star to open state-of-the-art street food hall in West Yorkshire
The viral social media sensation behind Rate My Takeaway, Danny Malin, is launching his own food hall at the Packhorse Shopping Centre, in Huddersfield.
Danny, from Barnsley, who now lives near Wakefield, said: “It’s been years in the pipeline and finally we can announce that the very first Rate My Takeaway Kitchen will open this summer.
“Expect trending treats, meet and greets and a banging atmosphere.
“Me, the cameraman and t’old editor have hand picked some of the best street food vendors to sell their grub, all tried and tested by us.”
The brand new food hall will have a variety of vendors on a rotation alongside five permanent vendors which will be announced soon.
They will also launch a first of a kind purpose-built social media booth where people can film their own reviews and capture content to be posted on the @ratemytakeawaynow on TikTok.
Danny was crowned YouTube’s Breakthrough Creator of the Year 2022, after shooting to fame through his Rate My Takeaway channel where he reviews the best takeaways across the country.
Since going viral online, Danny has appeared regularly on Channel 4, BBC radio and runs his own radio shows on LDC Radio 97.8fm.
Danny, who was also recently a guest judge on BBC’s Young MasterChef, continued: “It’s been an honour to see how our reviews have helped so many independents.
“Often by us doing a video on their food it has helped to save their business or tripled their profit.
“It's tough running a food business in this climate but there's a real buzz about the creative street food scene.”
The new venue will host a range of special events with various celebrity meet and greets lined up.
There will also be a licensed bar on site and takeaway and delivery will be available.
Danny added: “We’re chuffed to have Just Eat taking care of our deliveries from our incredible vendors.”
The first Rate My Takeaway Kitchen will launch at The Packhorse Shopping Centre in September.
